Women in Leadership will hold Technical Seminar

La PORTE — The annual Women in Leadership of La Porte County’s annual Technical Seminar will be held on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is the LEAP Office, 809 Washington St., La Porte.
Join us at this year’s tech seminar which will feature Alicia Cannon, CEO of Apex Filling Systems, as she presents how to take the mystery out of your financial results.
Business success requires that you learn how to measure your financial results, identify the activities that are sabotaging them, and then know how to correct those mistakes efficiently and sustainably. You have to have financial optics. At this event, Cannon will show you how to read and understand your P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement.
Integrity, honesty and a dedication to delivering ambitious results serve as the central themes of Cannon’s career and are evident in every interaction she has with her clients. Her relationship-centered leadership style has paved the way for APEX Filing System’s culture of compassion and empathy, executed with accountability that ensures consistently great outcomes.
As a learner for life, Cannon’s pursuit of continuous personal and professional growth has led Apex Filing Systems to be recognized as an industry innovator in customer experience. Holding advanced degrees in the areas of engineering and management, she has a unique ability to analyze processes, identify potential problems before they arise, and develop standardized solutions to ensure that every client of Apex Filling Systems enjoys a hassle-free, professional and pleasant experience.
Cannon’s leadership style has been influenced by the work of some of the most well-regarded thought leaders throughout the last 50 years, including Jim Collins, Sally Hogshead, John Maxwell and Tony Robbins.
This event is sponsored by Apex Filling Systems, LLC. Apex offers a comprehensive line of turnkey products designed to integrate perfectly with each other, from filling, capping and conveying to labeling. Apex are also experts in designing solutions that will complement existing packaging lines.
The registration fee is $17 for WILL members and $22 for non-members; seating is limited. The cost includes a catered luncheon and refreshments. Reservations can be made on the Women in Leadership of La Porte County Facebook page or the WILL website: www.women-in-leadership.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.