Women in Leadership of La Porte County will feature Dirnberger

MICHIGAN CITY — Women in Leadership of La Porte County will feature Roxanne Dirnberger, presenting "Rising to the Next Level."
Dirnberger is Principal at RDF Consulting, LLC and affiliated with the Impact Business Group at Whirlpool Corporation, working as Project Manager and involved with its Brand Marketing and Sales Development Programs.
The meeting will be held on Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City.
Dirnberger delivers consistent, exceptional strategic selling and marketing solutions and client services at all levels. She focuses her abilities on utilizing motivational skills to contribute to thriving teams. Dirnberger works to provide solutions based on fresh perspectives and approaches that emerge from a wide range of expertise, curiosity and energy.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, her memberships include the Women’s Business Owners of Michiana, American Marketing Association-Michiana Chapter, and the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce (2016 Ambassador of the year). She was also a 2018 Committee Member for THRIVE: Engaging Women Conference. Additional information is available on: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roxlutzdirnberger.
The November meeting is being sponsored by St. Julian Winery located in Paw Paw, Michigan. St. Julian has been owned and operated by the same family for four generations. The company’s passion for local farms, real Michigan fruit, and the production of quality wines and juices has been upheld for almost 100 years. This long-term commitment to creating outstanding wines using only Michigan fruit has made St. Julian the largest and most awarded winery in Michigan.
WILL meetings are always open to guests. A reminder to WILL members: This is the annual meeting and includes the new slate of officers and board members and a brief business meeting.
Reservations can be made on the WILL website: www.women-in-leadership.com or on the WILL Facebook page.
