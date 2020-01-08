La PORTE — Women in Leadership of La Porte County will feature Rebecca McCuaig, presenting “Plan B and How to Navigate It.”
The meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Portofino Grill (St. Andrew Room), 3233 N. Ind. 39, La Porte.
Things in life don’t always (or ever) go as planned. What happens when you are motivated, focused, goal oriented and meet your benchmarks of success and then something out of your control changes everything? How do you reorganize and develop a Plan B without losing that motivation?
McCuaig will walk attendees through how you can finish strong in life with resilience and succeed in the days ahead while learning from the events that brought you to this new journey.
McCuaig currently serves as general counsel of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet under Indiana Governor Holcomb and general counsel for the Office of Career Connections and Talent. McCuaig previously served as the City Attorney for La Porte and earlier in her career served as a deputy prosecutor in major felony at the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University, Bloomington and her Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law.
A member of the Indiana Bar Association and Indianapolis Bar Association, she is admitted to practice in the State of Indiana and before the U.S District Court for the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana. Before relocating, McCuaig previously volunteered with Girls on the Run and Junior Achievement.
McCuaig, a former La Portean and graduate of La Porte High School, currently lives in Noblesville, Indiana with her husband and young daughter. Her father is Pastor Dennis Meyer of Bethany Lutheran Church. Meyer’s Mile Walking Trail at Hailmann Elementary School was created to honor her late mother, Diane Sue Meyer, a long-time teacher at Hailmann.
The January meeting is being sponsored by Parkison & Hinton Inc., P.C. The firm has been providing financial services in La Porte for over 60 years. Jessica Romine, a WILL Board Member, has recently been named a partner in the firm. She has been a CPA with the firm for 15 years.
WILL meetings are always open, and guests are welcome.
Reservations can be made on the WILL website: www.women-in-leadership.com or on the WILL Facebook page.
Please check on the WILL website upcoming emails, for information regarding a special event being held on Feb. 18 at the Dworkin Center at Purdue Northwest. Mary Elizabeth Sadd, Senior Client Partner, Global Industrial Practice with Korn Ferry located in Atlanta, Georgia, will be presenting “Cultivating Female Leaders: How to Close the Gap with Purpose, Passion and Permission.”
Watch for the additional information that will be forthcoming soon via emails and print media.
