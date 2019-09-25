WOMAN KILLED ON TOLL ROAD RAMP

A single-vehicle roll-over crash on the ramp from the Indiana Toll Road to eastbound I-80/94 resulted in the death of a Gary woman early Wednesday. Indiana State Police reported that about 5:30 a.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Michelle D. Ingram, 48, of Gary, was southbound on the Toll Road ramp when she failed to negotiate the curve. This caused the Tahoe to roll onto its passenger side and slide into the center concrete barrier wall. It hit the barrier wall and came to rest on its passenger side facing the wrong direction. Ingram was wearing her seat belt but her injuries were too severe and she was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's office, according to ISP Sgt. Ann Wojas. The ramp was closed for investigation for over three hours.

 Submitted photo / Indiana State Police

