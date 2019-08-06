Woman killed crossing boulevard

MICHIGAN CITY – A woman was fatally struck by a car Monday while walking across Michigan Boulevard, and the driver, who fled the scene, was later arrested after being followed by a witness.
About 7:26 p.m., Michigan City Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Michigan and Jackson for a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.
They found 31-year-old Danielle Leigh Stevens of Michigan City, who had suffered severe injuries, being administered CPR by a bystander, according to police spokesman Sgt. Chris Yagelski. The first officer on the scene took over administering first aid.
A Michigan City Fire Department report said paramedics arrived to find the victim lying on her back in the street, with a police officer performing chest compressions.
Paramedics attempted to administer oxygen, but the extent of the victim's injuries prevented that, according to the Fire Department report. Paramedics continued performing CPR while the victim was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where she was pronounced dead.
La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler said no autopsy has been conducted, but Stevens died of "blunt force trauma."
Witnesses told police a black Cadillac struck the pedestrian as she crossed the roadway in the crosswalk near Charley's East Side Liquor, but the driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to police.
Witnesses also said another vehicle followed the Cadillac, and its location was reported to officers via radio dispatch.
Minutes later, Officers Matthew Babcock and Mike Oberle located the 2006 Cadillac in the 300 block of Greeley Avenue, where the driver was identified as 51-year-old Billy S. Morgan of Michigan City, Yagelski said.
He was charged with felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury; and a misdemeanor charge of OWI, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
Morgan was being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court 1 on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's department.
Cutler said Stevens was apparently homeless, and the coroner's office is trying to find family members or others who may have known her.
Michigan Boulevard was closed to traffic for about two hours for investigation and accident reconstruction, according to police.
La Porte County EMS, the La Porte County Coroner’s Office, Trail Creek Police and the sheriff’s department assisted at the scene.
Michigan CIty Police Chief Mark Swistek thanked the witnesses and first responders "who assisted in this very unfortunate accident."
—From staff reports
