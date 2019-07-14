WOMAN HURT IN CAR-SEMI CRASH

Submitted photo / La Porte County Sheriff's DepartmentA woman was seriously injured when her car turned in front of a semi Saturday evening near the entrance to the Indiana Toll Road in La Porte. According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, a 21-year-old woman was southbound on Ind. 39, "when for unknown reasons she turned in front of a northbound semi." The driver of the car was flown by a medical helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by La Porte County EMS and the Center and Springfield township fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.