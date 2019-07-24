La PORTE — A woman injured in a fire Monday night in La Porte has died.
According to a statement from the La Porte Fire Department, Kimberley Buczak, 53, passed away Wednesday morning as a result of injuries sustained from the fire at 1306 Rumely St.
Buczak’s husband, Robert Clark, 54, is in stable condition.
The cause of the fire, said Snyder, is still under investigation.
About 8 p.m., Monday the fire department was notified of structure fire in the area of McCullum and Rumley streets.
The first fire crews arrived within four minutes and found a “working fire with a person trapped inside at 1306 Rumley St.,” said Fire Chief Andy Snyder.
They were able to knock down the main body of fire, find the Buczak and pull her out of the building, Snyder said.
Buczak was taken by La Porte County EMS to La Porte Hospital, and later taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
Clark was taken to La Porte Hospital by ambulance and also transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital by air ambulance.
– From staff reports
