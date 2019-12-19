Witness a miracle at 'A Living Nativity'

MICHIGAN CITY — Several area churches will come together on Saturday for a 1-night presentation of the birth of Jesus Christ.
This family friendly, outdoor, live nativity presentation, “A Living Nativity,” will be presented on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Open to the public and located at the intersection of E. Woodland Avenue and E. Barker Avenue – across from Queen of All Saints Catholic Church – in Michigan City. Local talent will be representing feature Mary & Joseph, live shepherds, ornately dressed wisemen, angels, and choirs and instrumental music from various churches.
“This live nativity presentation is our gift to the community,” said Fr. Kevin Huber, pastor of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. “It is my hope that families and friends come together and feel the love that God has for them.”
Participating churches for this inaugural event are St. John’s United Church of Christ, First Methodist Church of Michigan City, Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Queen of All Saints Catholic Church and students from Marquette Catholic High School.
Admission is free. For more information visit Facebook page, A Living Nativity or the Queen of All Saints Facebook page.
