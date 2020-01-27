A batter prepares to swing during a game of softball at Lions Field on Saturday afternoon. The game was part of the annual Snowball coed softball tournament, hosted in conjunction with this weekend’s 2020 Winterfest. The three-day event began on Friday and lasted through Sunday, with activities taking place throughout the city. See more photos on A2.
A young child works on painting her ceramic craft on Saturday. Winterfest continued on Sunday with several other events, including a bags tournament at the Civic, an art class at Cummings Lodge and horse-drawn wagon rides around Soldiers Memorial Park.
Local artist Alayna Bublitz creates a clay pot at one of the Civic's pottery wheels on Saturday. Bublitz, who also teaches regular pottery classes at the auditorium, provided free demonstrations as part of Saturday's Winterfest activities.
