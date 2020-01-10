Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy this season in La Porte County. Participate in the snowball softball tournament at Winterfest; make your wedding plans at Bride Blu; wet your whistle at the Shelf Ice Brewfest; enjoy live theatre then roll into spring with the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Winterfest
Enjoy a blast of winter fun! Events for the festival include Ice Sculpture Demonstrations, Family Game Night, Family Ceramics, “Snowball” Softball Tournament, Breakfast with the Birds, Community Snow Angel Gathering, Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, Barre Class, Wheel Throwing Pottery demonstration (with an opportunity to try out the wheel), in addition to a few new events throughout the weekend! Hosted by the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Jan. 24-26.
North American Ice Fishing Tournament
Visit Michigan City La Porte is pleased to be hosting the North American Ice Fishing Circuit (NAIFC) qualifying tournaments on Feb. 7-9. We encourage local teams to participate and have a chance at winning some significant prize money and invite spectators to come experience a great couple of days in our Winter paradise!
Shelf Ice BrewFest
Shelf Ice Brewfest will be held on Feb. 15 from 1-5 p.m., (VIP entry at noon), located outdoors on Franklin Street between Sixth and Eighth Streets to highlight the best brew masters in the Great Lakes Area. Craft brewers from Indiana, Michigan and beyond will be pouring their delicious concoctions to please every palate. Attendees can expect to sample hundreds of brews, enjoy artisan foods, view chainsaw wielding ice carvers, all under the dazzling display of lights on Franklin Street.
Bride Blu @Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa
Northwest Indiana’s Premier Bridal Show! Make your wedding perfect, meet with experts as you sip champagne and sample the best hors d’oeuvres provided by Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. Visit over 60 vendors throughout Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan showcasing the latest wedding fashions and trends to make your wedding day magical. Bride Blu is your one-stop-shop to all things bridal, bringing together bridal gowns, tuxedo shops, hair and makeup stylists, photographers, videographers, DJs, caterers, florists, dance studios, venues and the finest jewelers in the region. Feb. 16 from noon-3 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Michigan City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. on March 7, stepping off from 11th Street, marching north on Franklin Street and ending at Fourth Street. For those who want to continue the celebration, a pub crawl with paddy wagon buses kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Footlight Theatre Features “Gypsy”
Gypsy tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry, powerhouse of a woman to get her two daughters into show business. Loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee. Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City. Hours: Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. from March 6-8.
The Official La Porte County Visitors Guide & The Calendar of Events
Visit Michigan City La Porte announces the 2020 Official Visitors Guide for La Porte County has arrived along with the first quarter 2020 Calendar of Events. We are very excited to share with you the efforts we have put into our 2020 Official Visitors Guide for La Porte County. The newly designed guides and Calendar of Events are being distributed throughout the county. Want to know what to do in La Porte County? Get your free copies by visiting our office at 4073 S. Franklin St., Michigan City, call (800) 634-2650 or download these publications free at www.visitmichigancitylaporte.com
Contact Jane Daley, La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau community relations manager, at (219) 872-5055 or jane@michigancitylaporte.com or visit www.michigancitylaporte.com.
