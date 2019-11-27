WINDS HOWL ACROSS LA PORTE COUNTY

Photo by Jeff MayesA Westville Community Volunteer Fire Department vehicle blocks County Line Road, just north of U.S. 6, on Wednesday morning after a large tree fell across the roadway. High winds made driving treacherous on many roads across the area, and caused massive power outages across the area. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan from 3 a.m.-8 p.m., with sustained southwest winds of 30-40 mph howling across the area, including gusts of up to 60 mph. The winds also caused electric outages across the area. NIPSCO reported more than 7,500 customers without power Wednesday morning, most in La Porte and Porter counties. More than 2,700 outages were reported in the La Porte area, and more than 1,000 near Kingsbury, caused by winds downing power lines and utility poles. The utility had extra crews on alert in response to the windy forecast.

