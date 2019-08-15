Willis returns to lead 14th annual Hoosier Star

La PORTE – Maestro Alastair Willis, Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, will be returning to the podium at the Civic Auditorium to lead the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at the 14th Annual Hoosier Star on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
Having just been signed to a new contract with the SBSO, Grammy nominated Willis’ previous staff conducting positions include Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Florida Orchestra, Seattle Symphony and Cincinnati Symphony. He is in demand as a guest conductor having appeared with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony among others.
“It’s an honor to be part of the Hoosier Star competition. I had a great time last year and was blown away by the talent – it’s such a fun evening! I’m looking forward to collaborating with the wonderful musicians of the LCSO again and experiencing the event’s unique thrill and excitement,” said Willis.
Ten finalists — five in the Youth Division (17 and younger) and five in the Adult Division (18 and older) will be competing for the title of “Hoosier Star!” Willis will be working with each singer to prepare them for the evening and will lead the Orchestra in music ranging from country to opera.
More information about the finalists can be found by going to www.hoosierstar.com.
Hoosier Star will be held on Sept. 7, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at: www.hoosierstar.com or at the outlets of Roxy Music, the Civic Auditorium in La Porte and the Convention & Visitors Bureau in the Marquette Mall, Michigan City.
Ticket purchases can also be made by calling the LCSO office at 362-9020.
