Wild Women and Wine returns to Barker Mansion

Wild Women and Wine returns to Barker Mansion on Saturday. Pictured is a historical photo of Katherine F. Barker and a group of women Including May Earl, Mary Alice Orr and Fannie Lulbert (front).

 Submitted photo / Barker Mansion

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission for Women and the Barker Mansion invite the public to celebrate Women’s History Month at the Barker Mansion on Saturday.

Back and revamped to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Wild Women and Wine will highlight the unconventional women who have shaped Northwest Indiana history through the decades, said Mansion Director Sarah Berndt.

