Wild Women and Wine returns to Barker Mansion

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission for Women and the Barker Mansion invite the public to celebrate Women’s History Month at the Barker Mansion on Saturday.
Back and revamped to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Wild Women and Wine will highlight the unconventional women who have shaped Northwest Indiana history through the decades, said Mansion Director Sarah Berndt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.