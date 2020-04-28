INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 900 Tuesday as health officials announced a program to allow widespread testing across the state.
The state also announced it will be increasing other benefits to residents in need as the pandemic continues.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 57 additional deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 901 since the first fatality was recorded seven weeks ago.
The death total includes 5 each in La Porte and Porter counties; 16 in St. Joseph, 77 in Lake, 5 in Newton, and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
Three more presumed COVID-19 deaths added to the state statistics give Indiana 91 such fatalities.
Indiana’s confirmed death toll has more than doubled since the 437 recorded as of April 12 while Gov. Eric Holcomb has continued discussing steps toward easing business restrictions imposed under the stay-at-home order.
Holcomb said Monday he was considering information such as hospitalization and death rates, along with the availability of ICU beds, ventilators and testing.
On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that more widespread testing will be available across the state next week.
A deal with OptumServe Health Services calls for the company to open 20 testing sites at Indiana National Guard armories around the state within the next week, with 30 more sites during the following two weeks.
Those sites, including La Porte, Valparaiso and South Bend, are intended to provide COVID-19 testing for 100,000 people within 30 days, said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for ISDH.
That’s more than the some total number of procedures reported to the state since testing began in early March. Testing has been largely limited to people who are seriously ill and to health care workers.
The testing will be provided for free to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms without the need of a doctor’s order, Weaver said.
“This will provide a more complete picture about the spread of the virus, not only in high-risk populations but across the entire state,” Weaver said.
OptumServe, a division of UnitedHealth Group, has a $17.9 million contract with the state. Officials hope the contract will be covered by federal grants, Weaver said.
“These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus,” Holcomb said.
To date, 87,181 tests have been reported to ISDH, including 1,123 in La Porter County.
In the first 30 days of the new program, 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested. Testing is for any symptomatic Hoosier, close contacts of positive cases, or residents of congregate living settings.
Hoosiers can get tested without visiting a healthcare provider. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will issue a standing order for the test for any Hoosier who meets the criteria.
Testing will be by appointment only. Hoosiers will register through the Optum portal that will launch soon and self-report symptoms using an online screening tool. Hoosiers will not be charged and insurance is not required.
“We have been working diligently to increase access to testing throughout Indiana with drive-thru clinics and strike teams,” Box said. “By joining forces with Optum, we will ensure that testing for COVID-19 is available to Hoosiers who need it most.”
Testing is considered important to help assess the true number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
ISDH on Tuesday announced that 650 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed, bringing to 16,588 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus.
That includes 199 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 228 in Porter County, 602 in St. Joseph County, 1,715 in Lake County, 40 in Jasper County, 15 in Starke County and 28 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 203 positive cases, up 4 from Monday. That includes 30 in La Porte, 27 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 2 each in Trail Creek and Union Mills; and 1 each in Rolling Prairie and Mill Creek.
The county total includes 129 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 1 at the Indiana State Prison, according to the Health Department.
Indiana plans to offer more government services as the state sees the number of people seeking assistance skyrocket. Normally, about 1 in 5 people have state assistance. Applications have increased 75 percent since mid-March, officials reported Tuesday.
Jennifer Sullivan, secretary for Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, is up 253 percent. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or cash assistance, is up 209 percent. People seeking state healthcare coverage is up 10 percent.
By the end of March, 5,413 families were receiving TANF; 285,058 families were receiving SNAP; and the Healthy Indiana Plan had 450,329 members.
Indiana is able to distribute pandemic electronic benefit transfer funds to households that already use food stamps and families with one or more children who had access to free and reduced lunch before schools closed, Sullivan said.
In mid-May, high-risk populations, such as the elderly, will be able to get groceries delivered through their SNAP benefits. Sullivan said that will reduce potential exposure to the virus and remove food access hurdles.
Sullivan noted that these efforts “are safe and will not be discontinued during the public health emergency.”
“In these circumstances where we have asked people to stay home, to do business differently or not at all,” Sullivan said, “we as a state have to provide support to them differently, as well.”
