La PORTE — Every second between a sudden cardiac arrest and emergency care puts the victim closer and closer to the brink.
Despite their best efforts, however, the average first-responder takes between eight to 12 minutes to arrive on the scene — minutes that could spell the difference between life and death.
Nearly a dozen nonprofit organizations have joined forces to help eliminate that gap — saving the lives of more area residents.
Last week, the Health Care Foundation of La Porte donated 33 automated external defibrillators to 10 county schools, churches and other community gathering places. The easy-to-use devices will allow untrained bystanders to treat victims of cardiac emergencies at the scene until EMS crews arrive.
HFL gifted the new AEDs to:
• The Bride Church in Michigan City
• First Baptist Church in Kingsbury
• The La Porte Little Theatre
• Michigan City Area Schools
• New Prairie United School Corporation
• Paladin Inc.
• Salem Church in La Porte
• The YMCA of La Porte County
• La Porte Missionary Church
• La Porte Catholic Churches
To celebrate the donation, HFL officials invited the recipients to a ceremony Thursday at the Cummings Lodge at La Porte's Soldiers Memorial Park.
During the event, Pierce Szubelak, sales manager with Stryker — the manufacturer of the donated AEDs — showed attendees how to operate the devices. The lightweight machines use voice commands to guide users through the process of attempting to restart a cardiac arrest victim's heart via electric shock.
The use of AEDs on cardiac arrest victims before the arrival of EMS crews is an absolute necessity for good outcomes, said Dr. Gary Wheeland, an HFL board member who spoke during Thursday's gathering. Every 60-second delay in care after the first three minutes of a heart emergency sets back the victims' chance of survival by 10%, the doctor said.
"Time is of the essence — seconds count, so to speak," Wheeland said. "During cardiac arrest, vital organs — your heart and brain, most importantly — are deprived of oxygen. Deprivation of oxygen leads to cell death and tissue damage."
HFL has long recognized AEDs' lifesaving potential, an essential component of its focus on heart health, Wheeland said.
Since 2016, HFL has gifted 55 AEDs across La Porte County, including for local school athletic departments, the La Porte Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall.
In 2017, the foundation organized AED, CPR and lifeguard training at the local YMCA. HFL officials also partnered with the La Porte Fire Department to fund additional AED training, which reached 250 people, Wheeland said.
The health care foundation also worked with the La Porte County EMS to create a registry of every AED in the county. This list not only gives emergency personnel a better idea of the devices' location but also allows leaders to see gaps in AED coverage.
Local ambulances only take an average of 10 minutes to arrive on the scene, said Eric Fenstermaker, the assistant administrator with the La Porte County EMS. For more distant parts of La Porte County, like Fish Lake, however, it can take upwards of 15 minutes.
With that in mind, the service is committed to working with HFL and others in the community to get more AEDs in more places, he said.
"EMS, unfortunately, is on the back end of things," Fenstermaker said. "We're trying to deal with on the front end to make things better."
Nonprofits can apply for HFL grant funding to purchase AEDs by visiting the organization's website, hflaporte.org. For-profit businesses may learn more about buying the devices by visiting the La Porte County EMS website, laportecountyems.wixsite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.