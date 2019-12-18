WeTip Hotline available to report crime

La PORTE — Prosecutors and law enforcement officials are certain of one thing – whenever a crime is committed, someone out there usually knows something. Unfortunately, they don’t always provide the information that could help solve a case.
To help increase the odds of witnesses speaking up, the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office has announced it is participating in the National WeTip Hotline, with numbers available to the public to report crimes easily, and more importantly, anonymously.
“This has been implemented in response to a growing awareness that the public has information relating to certain crimes, but also may be reluctant to share that information with law enforcement,” according to Mary Lake, chief of staff for the prosecutor’s office.
She said the WeTip service is similar to, but a “little more advanced” than, the Crime Stoppers program, especially in terms of anonymity of tipsters.
“They won’t even let you give your name,” Lake said. “If you try they will hang up, so there is no risk of giving your name.”
The WeTip hotline is run by a private corporation, utilized by the prosecutor’s office under contract, which passes tips along, she said. The hope is to get more tips for different kinds of crimes.
“What initially got John (Lake, county prosecutor) interested in this was the different numbers for different crimes, including cyberbullying. We are seeing an alarming number of suicides, and when a young person feels they have no choice but to take their own life because they have been attacked or made to feel miserable on social media, it’s another way to ask for help.”
She said students can now go to school officials or their parents, “but if the situation is not handled properly, or not treated with the urgency it requires ... this will be one more resource to reach out for help, another method of reporting to someone who can make a difference.”
The WeTip hotline has numbers specifically catered to various crimes:
n General Crime: 800-78-CRIME
n Arson: 800-47-ARSON
n Fraud: 800-US-FRAUD
n Drug Offenses: 800-47-DRUGS
n Bullying: 855-86-BULLY
Crime can also be reported online at wetip.com
The numbers are staffed by trained professionals who are bilingual, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to the prosecutor’s office. And callers are 100 percent anonymous.
“No one except the caller will ever know who made the call,” Lake said. When someone calls WeTip, no one asks who they are.
According to WeTip, the operator will answer, “This is the WeTip hotline, please do not give your name.” The operator will then ask questions about the crime and who committed it.
The operator will give the caller a case number so they can call back if they find out more information, or if they want to learn the status of a case.
Rewards are also available for some tips, Lake said. The caller will be asked if they are interested in a reward if an arrest and conviction occur. If interested, they are given a fictitious code name to give when they pick up the reward.
If the person turned in gets arrested and convicted, a reward of up to $1,000 is offered to the tipster, Lake said. The reward is paid at the post office chosen by the person who gave the tip, who will receive the reward money by giving the assigned code name.
WeTip forwards information directly to the prosecutor’s office, Lake said. Prosecutors can then work with the appropriate law enforcement agency if an investigation is warranted, she said.
Throughout the process, WeTip remains a neutral party. It does not investigate cases, but acts as an anonymous conduit so information flows safely from informant to the prosecutor’s office, according to the company.
Lake said as soon as the tipline was put into service, tips started coming in.
“We’ve already got some tips from it before it was even publicized. We got tips on some drug activity and other crimes, so it’s already proving to be valuable,” she said.
The hope is the program can “make a difference in people’s lives.”
—From staff reports
