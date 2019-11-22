Westville woman facing OWI charges in Porter County

PORTER – A Westville woman whose blood alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit was arrested after nearly driving off the road in Porter, then refusing to take breath tests, according to police.
Jennifer Lee Fadell was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with blood alcohol content over .155, OWI with endangerment and OWI, according to a report from Porter Police.
According to the report, an officer saw a car driving close to the edge of road nearly strike a curb on Beam Street, and after an abrupt stop at a stop sign, drive to the right of the fog line and into the grass. At that point the officer activated his overhead lights to make a traffic stop.
The vehicle continued to U.S. 20, where it turned east before finally pulling over on the side of the road, the report said. The driver, later identified as Fadell, smelled of alcoholic beverage and had glossy, bloodshot eyes and slurred, mumbling, the officer said int he report.
She had a hard time getting out of the car, at one point staggering and almost falling, the report said. She told the officer she was coming from a bar, but did not know how much she had to drink. She also refused to take a breath test, according to the report.
She was taken to the Porter Police Department, where she again refused the test, the report said. The officer then got a warrant for a blood draw and took Fadell to the Franciscan Medical Center in Chesterton.
She at first said she would not allow a blood test, but eventually did, and it showed a BAC of .319%, the report said. Indiana's legal limit is .08%.
Fadell was then arrested and taken to the Porter County Jail before later being released on bond.
