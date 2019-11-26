WESTVILLE STUDENTS 'STUFFED' DONATION BOXES

Submitted photo / La Porte County Sheriff’s DepartmentStudents at Westville Schools recently donated two full boxes of new stuffed animals to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department for deputies to give to children they encounter while on patrol. The sheriff’s department wished to thank “Blackhawk Nation” for the donation and for continued support of the department. Pictured with the students is Westville Middle-High School Principal Alissa Schnick, far left, and Superintendent Sandra Wood, far right. 

