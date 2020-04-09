Westville schools staff members, from left, middle school teachers Pan Schnabel and Ashley Spurr, high school teacher Anna Grismer and middle school / high school principal Alissa Schnick deliver a sign to senior Brianna Black’s home Tuesday.
Westville schools staff members, from left, middle school teachers Pan Schnabel and Ashley Spurr, high school teacher Anna Grismer and middle school / high school principal Alissa Schnick deliver a sign to senior Brianna Black’s home Tuesday.
Submitted photos
Westville High School Science teacher Anna Grismer knocks on a door to surprise a senior with a personalized sign. Staff distributed signs to all but two of the 77 students in the class.
Haley Lenson was among 75 Westville seniors who received personalized signs delivered by staff Tuesday.
Westville senior Sarah Weston stands by one of the signs that staff distributed across the district Tuesday to members of the class of 2020.
Submitted photos
Westville Middle School / High School Principal Alissa Schnick knocks on a door as school members staff delivered personalized signs to the students’ homes.
WESTVILLE — Staying connected with kids is one of the many challenges teachers and administrators face while separated from their student bodies by the COVID-19 quarantine.
Westville High School/Middle School Principal Alissa Schnick and members of her staff tried to bridge some of that gap Tuesday when they made a tour of the district to distribute yard signs to the 77 high school seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.