UNION MILLS — After coming up short of the top prize last year, a Westville Elementary sixth grader lasted through more than 20 rounds of competition to emerge victorious at Wednesday's 2020 La Porte County District Spelling Bee.

Louis Mendez, of La Porte, secured his spot at the top of the winner podium by successfully spelling "Extinguish" and "Gauntlet" back-to-back after more than 20 rounds of competition inside the South Central gym that evening. Mendez was one of 21 local spelling bee champions vying for the title — and a spot in next month's Regional Spelling Bee in Valparaiso — during the event.

