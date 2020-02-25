The top three contestants at Wednesday's La Porte County District Spelling Bee display their trophies following the competition inside the South Central School gym. The three will represent La Porte County alongside 11 other competitors from Wednesday's event at the Regional Spelling Bee, which takes place March 10 at Wheeler High School in Valparaiso. Pictured are, from left, first-place winner Louis Mendez, Westville Elementary School; second-place winner Zoe Schwartz, Hailmann Elementary School; and third-place winner Kristi Desormeaux, South Central Elementary School.
Westville Elementary sixth grader Louis Mendez finishes spelling the word "Gauntlet," sealing his victory in Wednesday's bee. Mendez top home the top trophy after finishing in third place in last year's competition.
Crichfield Elementary student Karsyn Klein was among the school champions competing in the county bee Wednesday. She is among the 14 students who will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee, which will also include the top spellers from Lake and Porter County schools.
UNION MILLS — After coming up short of the top prize last year, a Westville Elementary sixth grader lasted through more than 20 rounds of competition to emerge victorious at Wednesday's 2020 La Porte County District Spelling Bee.
Louis Mendez, of La Porte, secured his spot at the top of the winner podium by successfully spelling "Extinguish" and "Gauntlet" back-to-back after more than 20 rounds of competition inside the South Central gym that evening. Mendez was one of 21 local spelling bee champions vying for the title — and a spot in next month's Regional Spelling Bee in Valparaiso — during the event.
