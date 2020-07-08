La PORTE — With the extreme summer heat, Water Superintendent Tim Werner is reminding La Porte residents to practice “wise watering” when irrigating lawns.
“This summer has been a hot one with very little rain, and it takes a toll on the grass in our lawns” Werner said. “However, watering in the middle of the day is not an effective use of our city’s water. We can all still irrigate, but we should do it efficiently and conservatively.”
