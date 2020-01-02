MICHIGAN CITY —The old Welham plant at 425 E. 2nd St. will be getting a facelift after the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission approved a $30,000 façade grant for the project last week.
Dan Radtke of Wake Robin Inc. said at the RDC’s regular meeting on Dec. 9 that his company is planning to rehab 2.5 exterior sides of the property, located in the middle of Pioneer Pier off U.S. 12, as a means of enhancing its “sex appeal” to attract investment.
When RDC President Don Babcock expressed concern at the commission’s special meeting on Dec. 18 about having an end use in mind, Radtke said the property is already in use as a carpentry shop and as winter storage for boats and motorhomes. However, he would like to install restrooms and divide the building into multiple “makerspaces” to be rented to artists and artisans.
But improving the building’s façade is needed in order to generate interest in his vision, Radtke said.
The $56,400 project will entail masonry, tuckpointing, carpentry to cut new windows and cover unused windows and doors, and the installation of copper-colored awnings and gooseneck lighting.
“Our goals are in line with a lot of what you guys do to make the city look better for guests and residents, to provide spots for businesses and jobs; and we need some help doing it,” said Anna Radtke, Dan Radtke’s daughter. “We’ve got a lot of property down there and we are doing everything we can to keep and improve them so people will want to be there. So, any help that you guys would be willing to give, we’ll put in the work to get it done and make it better.”
By a unanimous vote at the Dec. 18 meeting, the RDC authorized the maximum grant award toward the project, covering just less than 60 percent of its cost.
In other business:
n The RDC approved a riverfront liquor license for RK Tap House and Grill LLC, doing business as The Ritz Club.
Benjamin Roule, acting under contract to purchase the bar and restaurant from its current owners, told the RDC he intends to expand the drink menu to include liquor, craft beers and cocktails. He also plans to add a beer garden and family-friendly dining.
He anticipates he’ll invest more than $400,000 in the establishment in his first year as owner.
“I’m very excited and passionate about this new venture,” Roule said. “I am a Michigan City native who understands the importance of The Ritz, the history of it in relation to the city, and the enormous potential the establishment has.”
n At the request of City Planning Director Craig Phillips, the RDC approved contract extensions with Neighborhood Capital Institute at $5,000 per month for the next three months and with SCB for $3,000 per month for the next three months for their respective work as it relates to the development of the South Shore station block bordered by Pine, Franklin, 10th and 11th streets.
The contracts also provide an option for the new city administration under Mayor Duane Parry to choose whether to terminate or extend those contracts.
n The Michigan City Mainstreet Association was granted permission to use the RDC properties at the northwest and southwest corners of the intersection of Franklin and 7th streets for various events throughout 2020: the Shelf Ice Brew Fest on Feb. 15; Taste of Michigan City from July 30 through Aug. 2; and the First Friday Summer Series on May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.
