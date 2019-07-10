Wednesday's La Porte County Fair Schedule

Wednesday, July 10
Gates 0pen at 8 a.m.
8 a.m. — 4-H Swine Judging. (Livestock Show Arena)
8 a.m. — 4-H Draft Horse: Jr and Sr. Showmanship, Decorating – All Divisions (Draft Horse Arena), then break for lunch
9 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Judging – Sr. 4-H members (8th- 12th grades) (Rabbit Barn)
4-H Sheep Carcass Judging Results (See Supt)
4-H Horse & Pony Judging (Horse & Pony Show Arena)
4-H Rooster Crowing Contest (Poultry/Pigeon Building)
Followed by Turkey Gobbling Contest
10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Community, Small Projects & Conservation Buildings Open
11 a.m. — Commercial Buildings Open
11:30 a.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
Noon: Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
Noon: After Lunch Break: Draft Horse: Single Horse Driving and Team Loose Line (all divisions) Team Loose Line (all divisions) Draft Horse Arena
Noon-6 p.m. — Skerbeck Carnival Rides – Unlimited $20
Noon-9 p.m. — PioneerLand Open
1-7 p.m. — Creatures from Vegetables – Open Class – Materials provided, Comm. Bldg
2:00-3 p.m. — Matt Kalita (Entertainment Tent)
2:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
4 p.m. — Mini 4-H Pee Wee Pig Show
4 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
4-6:15 p.m. — PT & the Cruisers (Entertainment Tent)
5 p.m. — 4-H Mini Miniature Equine followed by 4-H Miniature Equine Judging
5 p.m. — 4-H Showmanship Workshop (Show Area)
5:30 p.m. — Royal Hanneford Circus – North Parking Lot
5-8 p.m. — Release of non-sale Swine animals
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Parade
6 p.m. — Draft Horse – Cart Class (all divisions) Stone Boat Obstacle Course – (all divisions) - Draft Horse Arena
7 p.m. — Rolling Stone Rodeo Company
7-10 p.m. — The Bare Facts (Entertainment Tent)
8 p.m. — Bear Hollow Wood Carvers
