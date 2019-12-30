Wave of snow to ring in the New Year

MICHIGAN CITY – The unseasonal weather which saw temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s through the Christmas week will be nothing but a memory as winter returns to Northwest Indiana this week, including snow which could make New Year's Eve travel a tricky proposition.
A snowstorm that pummeled the northern Great Plains over the weekend could prove just as disruptive as it targets the Great Lakes with windswept snow early this week, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Travis.
Snow wound down across the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota into Monday night as the storm slowly pivoted eastward, she said. And as cold air wraps in behind the storm, places that had an almost springlike Christmas week will turn wintry in a hurry.
"Following all rain so far with this storm, cities like Chicago and Detroit will have a wave of snow move through Monday night into Tuesday," Travis said. A coating to an inch or two of snow can whiten both of these cities and Northwest Indiana.
Gusty winds and cooler temperatures will continue into Tuesday night's New Year celebrations, with Monday night snow showers expected to give way to lake effect snow accumulating 1-4 inches across much of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. That's the word from the National Weather Service, which has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday evening.
Low visibility and slick spots from moderate snowfall, along with blowing snow, are possible, especially along major roadways like the Toll Road and I-94. The heaviest snowfall rates (and worst driving conditions) will be Tuesday morning, but light snow and slick roads are likely to continue through the entire day.
And as temperatures briefly rise above freezing later Tuesday afternoon, snow could turn to rain, which could freeze as temps dip back below freezing through the evening. And winds up to 35 mph could make for blowing snow in open areas.
"Winds continuing to gust between 25-35 mph on Tuesday increases the chance for blowing snow especially with the drier snow and in areas where more snow is expected to accumulate," the Weather Service said. "Watch for lower visibility in those areas as a result of stronger winds. Have continued the winter weather advisory for the area that sees 2-plus inches of snow with some of the driving impacts that could occur."
Temperatures will start moderating through the end of the week, with New Year's Day expected to reach the low 40s, and temps back up near 50 for Thursday and Friday; rain is expected Thursday night and Friday.
The timing of the snow can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads on New Year's Eve, according to Accuweather.
"This snow squall, and others over the Lower Peninsula of Michigan as well as northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, have the potential to rapidly reduce the visibility and coat roads in a matter of seconds," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
"As we have seen in recent weeks and prior years, snow squalls can be extremely dangerous for motorists traveling at high speed on the major highways."
Motorists are urged to slow down when the snow moves in, especially while traveling over bridges and overpasses. Timing for snow squalls is likely to be from late Monday night through Tuesday morning over southern Michigan, northern Indiana and northwestern Ohio; during the day Tuesday over northeastern Ohio; and Tuesday afternoon and night in parts of northern and western Pennsylvania and western New York.
The mild conditions preceding the snow will cause it to initially melt on the pavement, but as temperatures lower and the snow continues to fall, conditions can quickly turn slippery on untreated roadways, Sosnowski said.
A widespread plowable snow is forecast after precipitation flips from rain to snow across Wisconsin and Michigan. By Tuesday morning, the northern tier portions of these states may be buried underneath a foot or more of fresh snow.
—From staff reports
