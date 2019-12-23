Wanted man bit by police dog after pursuit

MICHIGAN CITY – A Michigan City man who led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, was later caught and bitten by a police dog after running away from, the car in Michigan City, according to authorities.
David T. Whitney, 34 of New Buffalo, was treated for the bite at a hospital, then taken to the La Porte County Jail, where was is being held on felony charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and possession of a hypodermic syringe, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and was wanted on a La Porte County warrant charging failure to appear on a previous battery to a police officer charges, according to the sheriff's office.
About 8 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Greer was parked in the lot of the Shell station in the 10000 block of North U.S. 12 when he saw a vehicle enter the parking lot that matched the description of a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff's department. He ran the license plate and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Greer drove behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, but the driver exited the lot and went westbound on U.S. 12, the southbound on Ind. 212. At the Ind. 212 interchange with U.S. 20, the vehicle exited and westbound on Michigan Boulevard. The pursuit then continued on Dickson Street, Elk Street and Woodland Avenue.
At the intersection of Woodland and Coolspring, the vehicle turned into the parking lot of FedEx and Greer spotted it on the north end of the lot, but the vehicle again took off southbound on Woodland, before turning turning into the Normandy Village Apartment Complex, according to the sheriff's office
The vehicle eventually stopped, but the driver got out and started to run, according to the sheriff's department. Greer and his K-9 partner Argo began to chase the driver and Greer eventually took the subject to the ground, according to Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.
Deputy Scott Lanoue arrived and "they attempted to take the subject into custody, but he continued to resist," Allen said. "During this time, the subject kicked in the direction of Argo and Deputy Greer. Argo proceeded to engage the subject and bite him in the lower body area. Once Argo was removed, the subject was taken into custody."
Whitney was taken by La Porte County EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City for treatment of the bite, and then taken to the La Porte County Jail, where he was being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office. He was scheduled to appear in Superior Court 3 on Monday.
Michigan City and Trail Creek police assisted in the arrest.
