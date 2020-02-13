U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-IN, accepts the Congressional Service Award on Tuesday. Also pictured are Therese Eutsler, Serve Indiana Executive Director Marc McAleavey and Serve Indiana Commission Chair Dr. Mark Eutsler.
Washington, D.C. — In recognition of her strong support for national service, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-IN, received the Congressional Service Award from Voices for National Service, a coalition working to ensure Americans of all ages can serve and volunteer in their community.
The award was given to Walorski in appreciation of her remarkable commitment to national service as a strategy to solve local issues and build stronger, healthier communities. It was presented to her at the 17th Annual Friends of National Service Awards in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 11.
