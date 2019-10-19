Walk-up robbery at drive-thru window

MICHIGAN CITY – Police have released a surveillance video photo of a suspect who robbed a fast food restaurant on the east side Thursday night and are asking the public for help in identifying him.
The armed robbery occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant at 2404 E. Michigan Blvd., near the intersection of Michigan Boulevard and Ashland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police.
The suspect, described only as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and a mask, approached the drive-thru window on foot, police said. He displayed a weapon and got away with money from the register.
He then ran away from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information or who potentially witnessed the incident should contact Det. Cpl. Jillian Ashley at (219) 874-3221, ext. 1082, or jashley@emichigancity.com.
- From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.