Defending the undefendable Trump
"Hey Louie, I want you do us a favor, or else you not gonna get da money we promised." To anyone but Trump Chumps, that would be a mobster-styled shakedown, illegal to anyone but Comrade Trump, for he’s “The Chosen One.” He believes he can do anything he wants under Article II as president, (like his buddies, Kim Jon Un and Putin, who are playing him like a sucker) and avoid prosecution.
Trump doesn’t give a hoot about Ukraine, only the "big stuff" that affects him personally; and doesn’t care how many Ukrainians or Kurds die fighting Russia or Turkey. He withheld $391 million in much-needed military assistance for 55 days trying to get dirt on Biden, until he was outed by a whistleblower and forced to pay the Congress-approved aid. (One wonders how many other secret deals he’s made.)
With six of King Trump's henchmen now convicted felons, how long before “Teflon Donny” will get caught selling out his country? But those Trump chumps can’t comprehend the endgame that Trump's shakedown of Ukraine could mean for U.S. and NATO's national security. Ukraine is fighting America's proxy war with Russia; Trump is playing games with their ability to fight; and people are dying.
But he don’t care. It’s not big enough "stuff” to him. Republicans are falling over each other defending undefendable actions, and creating talking points for conservative talk shows. They keep harping on how they're "doing the will of the people" when they lost the popular vote by millions; and attacking the creditability of career diplomats because they have no basic logic to defend the fact that Trump demanded dirt before he would ‘”Give em da Money.”
– Chuck Holley,
Otis
