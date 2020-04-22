INDIANAPOLIS — Another 394 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Indiana, bringing to 12,438 the total number of Hoosiers known to have the novel coronavirus.
But the state health commissioner said cases could have occurred long before counting began, and the death toll will rise as “presumptive” cases are added.
A total of 661 Hoosiers have died in just under five weeks, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. That includes 5 each in La Porte and Porter counties; 10 in St. Joseph County, 57 in Lake County, 4 in Newton County, and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties.
The Indiana Department of Correction reports 3 deaths, including 1 at the Westville Correctional Facility.
But reported deaths involve only COVID-19 infections confirmed by tests.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristine Box said Indiana’s death toll could rise significantly later this week as the official count starts including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without test results.
The number of presumptive deaths will add less than 100 fatalities to the state total, she said, adding some respiratory illnesses before the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 infection on March 6 were undoubtedly from the coronavirus.
“There will be individuals that never hit the hospital system that may very well have had COVID-19 and they won’t know that until we have that good antibody test out there to show that they are immune,” Box said.
Box said Indiana’s first infections occurred at least a couple weeks before the first illness among a resident was confirmed. That would indicate the virus could have been spreading around Indiana for perhaps six weeks before the statewide stay-at-home order took effect March 25.
“We tracked cases that we thought probably went back to at least mid-February,” Box said.
The earlier Indiana infections are in line with the determination of two coronavirus deaths in California in early and mid-February, showing that the virus was spreading in the U.S. well before health officials realized it.
In La Porte County, the latest figures show 21 confirmed cases in La Porte, 20 in Michigan City, 4 in Westville, and 1 each in Rolling Prairie and Union Mills, according to the La Porte County Health Department.
The new cases reported by the state on Wednesday are again lower than expected due to a technology issue and “should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections,” ISDH said.
The total includes 144 confirmed cases in La Porte County (147 according to the La Porte County Health Department, which is 2 more than Tuesday); 193 in Porter County, 454 in St. Joseph County, 1,292 in Lake County, 24 in Jasper County, 11 in Starke County, and 26 in Marshall County.
The Indiana Department of Correction reports 238 confirmed cases among inmates statewide, including 128 at Westville and 1 at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. IDOC also reports 101 cases among staffers, but does not say at which facility.
State statistics show at least 158 COVID-19 deaths occurred in the seven-day period through Tuesday – a pace exceeding Indiana’s average of about 150 flu deaths over a seven-month period in recent years.
Comparing the dangers of the flu and COVID-19 were “not close,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
“You’re not going in and getting a shot and having the confidence that you can go back to work,” he said.
While the cases and death toll continue to mount, a new survey estimates that 200,000 people, or about 83 percent, of Indiana’s restaurant workforce have lost their jobs since coronavirus restrictions were imposed last month.
The survey from the National Restaurant Association released Tuesday found Indiana restaurants reporting an average 77 percent drop in revenue as only carryout and drive-thru service is allowed under the statewide stay-at-home order that prohibits in-person dining.
That amounts to a projected $920 million revenue loss for the month of April.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said restaurants should prepare for new requirements, such as added space between tables, when in-person dining is allowed again.
Some business restrictions could be lifted beginning in May, but Holcomb said Tuesday regulations could vary by region around the state depending on COVID-19 infection levels.
And while many county residents have received their relief checks from the federal government, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled this week that creditors cannot seize those funds.
The decision released Monday prohibits new court orders from garnishing those relief payments to satisfy overdue debts owed to auto dealers, credit card companies, hospitals and other businesses. The court’s order doesn’t apply to overdue child support payments.
“It is a relief that stimulus payments will be able to be used to meet urgent needs like housing, food, medicine and utilities,” said Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families.
