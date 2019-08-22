La PORTE — Two years ago, while confined to a jail cell following his arrest on drug charges, Robert found a unique way to pass the time.
He wrote songs. A lot of songs — 44, to be precise.
His ongoing addiction to drugs, however, threatened to snuff out that creative energy for good — as well as permanently sever his relationship with his two daughters.
Fortunately, Robert received a second chance to get clean and reclaim his life when he entered the La Porte County Problem Solving Court program in April 2017.
Juggling drug rehabilitation with his responsibilities to his family and job wasn't easy, as he quickly discovered. More importantly, he wasn't sure if ending his days of substance abuse was something he even truly wanted, he said.
By setting and accomplishing small goals, however, Robert overcame these mental obstacles and learned to better deal with life's many stresses, without escaping to drugs.
"I stopped being a victim," the man said, describing the change of thinking that led to his transformation. "I stopped thinking I had to wait for good things to happen to me and I said I'm going to grind. I'm going to work. I'm going to press forward. I'm going to do everything in my power, every single day, to become a victor, not a victim."
Now, over two years later, Robert is free of the yoke of his addiction and is ready to accomplish even greater things.
On Tuesday, during a celebration of his graduation from the PSC program, Judge Greta Friedman reminded the man of the progress he made since his days penning songs in jail.
"Now that you've made so many changes in your life, I hope that you can get back to writing music that can express the new Robert," Friedman said.
The man was one of four La Porte County residents who officially completed their time in the drug-treatment program during Tuesday's 16th PSC commencement ceremony. A large group of public officials, family members and others from the community gathered inside at the La Porte County Government Complex in La Porte that evening to celebrate the graduates' accomplishments.
Counting the most recent crop of graduates, 53 non-violent drug offenders have completed the tightly supervised rehabilitation program since its introduction in 2012.
As Friedman pointed out in her remarks to the audience Tuesday, though, the ceremony didn't mark the end of the graduate's road to recovery, but the beginning of a new, drug-free life. To better reflect this philosophy, officials called the ceremony a "commencement" rather than a "graduation," as the four commenced to the next phase of their journeys.
"Recovery is not linear," Friedman said. "There are peaks, valleys and plateaus. You four will face them all, but I'm certain, after all the hard work I've seen you do, that you're armed with everything you need to face whatever lies ahead. You have weathered storms here, something you could have never done before — now you can.
"The wish of everyone in this room...is that you keep the faith and use every tool at your disposal to stay in recovery."
Each of the four former addicts — Robert, Curtis, Bianca and Eric — have spent two years or more working with the PSC team, Friedman said.
Eric entered the program in March 2017, struggling at first to adjust to the many rules and requirements it forced on him. His unwavering faith, however, allowed him to overcome these initial stumbling blocks, Friedman said.
"From time to time, you struggled, but you took your sanctions and used the experiences that you had to make progress," she said. "You learned the hard way that honesty is going to get you a lot farther in the long run than deceit."
Within three months, he had entered barber's school. He also kept busy by writing music, picking up photography and exercising, Friedman said.
"I'm definitely grateful for all the support that I've gotten," Eric said. "I'm grateful that I can depend on God, that I can turn to him when I can't handle something myself."
Curtis entered the program in July 2017 with a strong desire to overcome his drug addiction, though he made it clear he didn't trust the drug-court team.
"There are people who care, and people who are paid to care," Friedman recalled him saying at the time.
"You didn't believe in the program, you didn't believe in the team, but mostly, you didn't believe in yourself. You were afraid to set goals, even small ones, because you might fail."
Though he suffered losses and setbacks along the way, Curtis' determination to become a better person allowed him to overcome his initial skepticism. A year after entering the program, he began walking into the courtroom with a smile, no longer afraid of failure, Friedman said.
"Once you realized you could be in charge of your recovery and your destiny, everything changed," she said. "You finally understood that your life changed because of your actions, and your actions changed because your thoughts changed. Once you decided to approach life, with all its challenges, with a perspective of gratitude, you truly became calm and at peace along your journey."
Bianca entered the program after Curtis, in September 2017, possessing a similar distrust of her supervisors and mentors, Friedman said.
"You weren't really sure what you wanted, but you were really sure of what you didn't want, which was a life in and out of jail," the judge said. "It was something we could work with. It was a starting point."
Slowly opening herself up to the PSC team, Bianca began to regain control of her life, landing a job, finding an apartment and a car, and developing new interests. She distanced herself from those who threatened her newfound sobriety and began to befriend those who would add to her journey of recovery.
"It's paid off, it's done me a lot of good," Bianca said of her time in the program. "Without drug court, I don't think I'd be doing half as good as I'm doing now."
