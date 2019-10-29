Vibrant Communities Initiative seeks vision for county

La PORTE – At a series of five community conversations about the future of La Porte County, the Vibrant Communities of La Porte County Initiative is hoping to gain insight into what county residents want their hometowns to look like in the future.
Community members shared how they would like to see the county evolve going forward last week at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Identical workshops are being held in Michigan City, LaCrosse, Westville and New Carlisle to identify needs from all over the county.
Kyle May, senior planner with Planning NEXT explained, “We want to develop a transparent process that everyone can see into and participate in.”
That process is being coordinated by the Unity Foundation of La Porte County and Visit Michigan City La Porte. Maggie Spartz, president of the Unity Foundation, likened the conversations to her experience with one of her favorite pastimes.
"I'm a sailor," she explained. "You have to know your course, or you will end up on the rocks. If La Porte County and its community members don't have a common vision or sense of direction, someone else will do it for us. If we know what we want, we will be more likely to get there.”
Participants were asked to identify and list their town or city's faults and triumphs as a group exercise. The collected input will be compiled into the Vibrant Communities Initiative’s Action Agenda.
Implementation of the Action Agenda will come after the initiative’s Planning Team refines the input provided from the community conversation workshops.
A summit meeting is expected to occur in mid-November, where a draft of that Action Agenda will be presented. Community members will be asked to provide feedback on the agenda and make recommendations for shaping the county. It’s estimated that the process for making a finalized Action Agenda will occur over seven months.
The finalized Action Agenda will be a guideline for the implementation of programs, policies and projects that will move the county toward its goals laid out by the community. Some of these goals are long-term and could take more than three years to achieve.
May encouraged the audience to continually participate in the initiative by saying, “This action agenda is not just for the elected officials, committees or funders to go out and [implement], but rather a responsibility for everyone.”
Those interested in participating in the Vibrant Communities of La Porte County Initiative can find the workshop’s activities online at VibrantLPCounty.org/what-do-you-think.
