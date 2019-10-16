VFW Post 1130 Auxiliary and Bingo donates to worthy causes

La PORTE — The Auxiliary of VFW Post 1130 recently donated to three area programs, Cutler Funeral Home’s Bundle Up La Porte Program, Bolt for the Heart Program, and the Center Township Food Pantry and Resource Center.
They donated $1,000 to Bundle Up La Porte, $1,000 to the La Porte County Sheriff AED Program and $250 to the Center Township Food Pantry.
Cutler Funeral Home’s Bundle Up La Porte is in its 12th year of collecting donated new or gently used cleaned coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, boots and new socks to protect our children during the cold winter months.
Bolt for the Heart raises money to place automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, in law enforcement vehicles. Local supporters have been the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, Franciscan Hospital and the Play for Jake Foundation.
Center Township Trustee Food Pantry and Resource Center provides the residents of Center Township with aid in the form of food, toiletry items, resume services and job coaching.
The VFW Post 1130 Ladies raises and donates thousands of dollars every year to area programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.