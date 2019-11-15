Veteran ISP employee named deputy warden

MICHIGAN CITY — A veteran employee of the Indiana State Prison has been promoted to deputy warden / operations, Warden Ron Neal recently announced.
Jason Nowatzke, a 24-year employee of the Indiana Department of Correction, most recently served as a custody supervisor.
He began his career in the DOC in July 1995 as a correctional officer at ISP after graduating from Vincennes University with an associate’s degree in law enforcement.
Over the course of his ISP career, Nowatzke has held numerous positions in the custody field, including serving as a screening officer and working within the ID & Release Office at the facility. He became an adjunct instructor in security skills, personal protection, and firearms; and was a member of the facility’s K-9 team for 16 years. During that time he was named the Indiana Criminal Justice Association K-9 handler of the year.
Nowatzke received specialized training from the American Correctional Association in the Prison Rape Elimination Act, serving as coordinator and playing a vital role in the facility’s ACA Accreditation process, as well as PREA Compliance at ISP, Neal said.
From 2007-2019, he advanced through the custody ranks to the position of correctional major.
In 2014, he was a graduate of the 30th class of the La Porte County Leadership program, and was promoted to the rank of custody supervisor in 2016. As Nowatzke “continued his professional growth, he was part of several significant changes at the Indiana State Prison,” according to Neal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.