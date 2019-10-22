La PORTE — About 40 veteran flag holders are missing from a La Porte according to a report made with the La Porte City Police.
According to the La Porte City Police Department, an officer was dispatched to Patton Cemetery, located at 1401 Rumely St., after receiving a call about items being stolen from the property.
After arriving on the scene, Patrol Specialist C. Schoof found that about 40 bronze flag holders were stolen from various gravesite around the cemetery.
The flag holders are often used to mark resting places of U.S. veterans. They are valued at around $40.
The incident was reported by Scott Harris, president of the Cemetery Board. Harris told police that the bronze flag holders had been stolen sometime between Friday and Monday.
A suspect could not be identified at the scene, but the incident was documented by the police.
Veteran grave markers have been stolen from area cemeteries in the past. According to previous reports, about 50 grave markers were stolen from the Patton Cemetery in 2015 and about a dozen bronze markers were stolen from Rolling Prairie Cemetery in 2012.
