MICHIGAN CITY — There will be some new faces in the Michigan City Fire Department’s administrative ranks as three firefighters with a combined 97-plus years of experience have announced their retirements.
“The City of Michigan City recently said farewell to three firefighters who have retired,” a statement from the department said.
Fire Chief Randy Novak, with 33 years of service; Deputy Chief Jeff Cox, with 34 years of service; and Public Information Officer Tony Drzewiecki, with 30 years of service, announced their retirements effective Jan. 1.
Novak said that he, along with Cox, are “especially proud to have worked alongside some of the most dedicated men and women in the fire service here, which has made our decision to retire bittersweet.
“Together, we’ve made significant strides in our local fire protection services and, while I’m proud of the work we’ve done together, I’m excited to see how this department grows in the future.”
Since Novak took over as chief, the MCFD has earned an ISO rating of 2, something he said only a small number of departments across the country have achieved.
“The men and women of the Michigan City Fire Department are outstanding professionals and do such a great job,” Novak said. “I’m going to miss them.”
Former Mayor Ron Meer appointed Novak to the chief’s position more than four years ago; and former Mayor Chuck Oberlie appointed him to serve as interim chief years prior to that.
“I’d like to thank them for giving me that opportunity,” Novak said. “It’s been a pleasure serving the citizens of Michigan City.”
Reflecting on his 33 years with the MCFD, Novak said being a firefighter is “the honest-to-God-best job in the world.”
Lt. Craig Krivak has been appointed by Mayor Duane Parry to serve as the new fire chief. Krivak has served in various positions at the MCFD for the past 20 years.
—From staff reports
