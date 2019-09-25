Vests donated to La Porte police dogs

La PORTE — On Sept. 19 the La Porte City Police Department received two new fitted K-9 bullet and stab protective vests donated by by KarahTess Clothing and Lettering.
The two new vests will be used by Police Service Dog Dallas and Police Service Dog Kerr.
Dallas is a two and a half year old Malinois/Shepherd mix and has been in service with the department for a year and a half. Dallas is partnered with Officer Robert Hagler.
Kerr is a two year old Shepherd and has been in service for almost a year and a half. Kerr is partnered with Officer Bryan Lenig.
According to a news release from the La Porte City Police Department, Police Service Dogs are vital to La Porte City Police and the officers are happy to receive these new vests to help protect these members of the department.
The La Porte City Police Department stated they would like to thank KarahTess Clothing and Lettering, 517 State St., La Porte, for their generous donation of these two vests. The Shaw family, owners of KarahTess, wanted to donate the vest in memory of their beloved K-9, Kia.
