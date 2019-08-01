WANATAH — The public and those who raise vegetables commercially or as a hobby are invited to a vegetable and high tunnel field day on Aug. 13 at Pinney Purdue Ag Center (PAC), 11402 South County Line Road, Wanatah. This Purdue Extension program begins at 5 p.m.
Participants will hear some presentations from Purdue specialists then can choose a track on vegetable production or utilizing fresh vegetables. Laura Ingwell, Purdue Extension entomologist, will provide tips on organic insect management and will discuss the melon pollinator research project she is overseeing at Pinney PAC. Liz Maynard, Purdue Extension commercial vegetable specialist, will review and demonstrate the benefits of biodegradable plastic mulch for use with vegetables.
On the vegetable production track, Maynard will discuss tips for raising pumpkins using cover crops and a no-till system. She will also review the traits of a number of sweet corn varieties planted at Pinney PAC. Laura will discuss extending the growing season with the use of high tunnels and will have tips on insect management when using this technique.
For those interested more in enjoying the raised vegetables in a meal, folks can follow the track that will discuss raising heirloom vegetables, showing off the heirloom vegetable garden that was planted for Pinney PAC’s centennial year in 2019. Annetta Jones, Purdue Extension educator from Porter County, will share some of her garden fresh recipes and how best to harvest and use fresh vegetables in meals.
Credits have been approved for private (PARP) and commercial (CCH) applicators. Crop advisers can also get continuing education units for attending the program. Please bring your license with you and $10 for PARP fee.
A meal that includes taste testing varieties of sweet corn will follow the educational program. Those interested are asked to register for the program by Tuesday, Aug. 6, by emailing nikky@purdue.edu or calling the Porter County Extension office at (219) 465-3555 or the La Porte County Extension office at 324-9407. There will be a $5 registration fee collected at the door (cash or check only). Those 18 and younger are free with an accompanying adult.
For more information, please call the Purdue Extension – La Porte County office at 324-9407. A field day flyer with more details can be accessed at www.extension.purdue.edu/laporte. More information is also at the Pinney Purdue Ag Center website at www.agriculture.purdue.edu/pac/ppac/.
If auxiliary aids and services due to disabilities are required, contact the La Porte office at 324-9407 or the Porter County office at (219) 465-3555 at least three days prior to the event.
