WESTVILLE — Everyone is capable of living out Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of tolerance and respect for everyone, regardless of their race or position in society.
Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, said made a vow to do so after seeing the face of bigotry firsthand.
Years ago, as a young, divorced mother of two, McCloud found herself in a tight spot financially after she quit her job to take of her mother, who was dying of cancer. After her mom’s death, she had no one to turn to for help, forcing her to apply for government assistance.
Her caseworker showed little sympathy for her plight, however, McCloud said. Instead, the official peppered her with questions such as, “How many children do you have? Are they from the same father? How many jobs have you looked for?”
It wasn’t the caseworker’s interrogation that hurt – after all, she was doing her job, McCloud said. What the single mother found painful was the employee’s tone, her attitude, the condescending way she treated someone coming to her for help, McCloud said.
“When I get into a position of power, a position of leadership, I will not treat people like that,” McCloud recalled telling herself at the time. “I will respect them. I will listen to them. I will look them in the eye.”
Now, as head of the pre-eminent civil rights organization in the region, McCloud holds herself and her staff to that standard.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a congressman or a struggling elderly person who stops into her office – every visitor receives the same warm smile and pleasant greeting, McCloud said.
“We have to learn how to treat people,” she said. “Treat people as though they are our family.”
McCloud shared her story – and how today’s fractured society can better reflect King’s vision of a truly united country – as keynote speaker at the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast on Monday at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus.
McCloud, a Purdue alum spoke before hundreds who packed inside the Dworkin Student Center.
To honor the civil rights leader’s mission, a diverse coalition representing several community organizations, including PNW, the NAACP and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, planned Monday’s event. The breakfast was the first of two ceremonies PNW is hosting to celebrate the life of King, who fought for racial equality before his assassination in 1968.
Echoing the title of King’s fourth and final book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” America is once again in a state of crisis, just as it was during the civil rights leader’s day, McCloud said.
The country continues to face deep divisions, both political and racial, she said. Mass shootings and drug abuse continue to plague society.
“The reality of modern America is a far cry from the land King described in his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, in which the country is united in peace and harmony,” she said.
“Dr. King’s legacy ... is being challenged today. Many of us remain silent. Now is not the time to be silent. Now is the time to speak up, join hands and work together as family.”
She implored the audience to break that silence with “courageous conversations” on how to address the problems facing the country, she said.
McCloud kickstarted that process on Monday, asking attendees to turn to the person next to them and explain what they would do to help someone different from them.
When asked, several members of the audience shared their answers, which ranged from being a better listener to seeing people as individuals rather than categories.
McCloud threw some of her own advice into the pot as well: becoming more open to new ideas and experiences, identifying one’s own biases and how they hinder inclusion, and being willing to stand up and speak out about what is right and what is wrong.
“It doesn’t matter what your race is, what your religion is,” she said. “What matters is your heart. Are you willing to stand up? Are you willing to speak up? Are you willing to do something different?”
PNW will host a second event at its Hammond campus on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Student Union and Library, located on the third floor of Alumni Hall.
