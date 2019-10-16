La PORTE — At its Annual Update Luncheon on Oct. 30 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, Unity Foundation of La Porte County will award more than $150,000 in grants to 80 local nonprofit projects.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for lunch. The Program will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end promptly at 1 p.m. This public is welcome to attend. The event costs $20. Registration is required.
During the luncheon, Unity will provide a brief update on its 2019 activities and successes, conduct an interactive Community Conversation led by the Vibrant Communities Team, and will end with the celebration of the 2019 Community Fund Grantees.
“Power for Good” grant applications were received in the areas of human services, youth development, community development, environment, food and nutrition, housing and shelter, health, education and literacy, arts and culture, animal care, and employment services. The grants are evaluated by a committee of dedicated members from throughout La Porte County.
Vibrant Communities of La Porte County is everyone’s opportunity to share their thoughts on the future. The goal is to develop an action agenda that will guide the future based upon our residents vision and shared goals.
The project is being co-chaired by Unity Foundation and the La Porte County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.
More information can be found at vibrantlpcounty.org.
Please join the conversation, shape the future of La Porte County, and help celebrate the Unity Foundation 2019 grantees by registering at uflc.net.
