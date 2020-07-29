The recently completed Healing Garden at Franciscan Health Michigan City includes a Prayer / Family Conference Space, home to a statue of Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel, foundress of the congregation that established the healthcare system.
The $25,000 gift to complete the Franciscan Health Michigan City Healing Garden was presented by, from left, IBEW Local 531 business manager Jim Clarida, and Northern Indiana NECA executive manager Matthew LaFree, to Franciscan Health Michigan City vice president of Clinical Support Services Jill Nygren, president and CEO Dean Mazzoni, and vice president of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen.
Submitted photos / Franciscan Health
About $10,000 of the union’s gift was used for the Mosaic Paver Band of stone that resembles water near the Grotto Wall.
Submitted photos / Franciscan Health
The Healing Garden includes a walkway of paver block that includes memorials to some of the donors who helped the hospital during their lifetimes.
