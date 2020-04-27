INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s prison system has reported the first deaths of correctional officers from COVID-19.
The 67-year-old officer who worked at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility near Carlisle, about 20 miles south of Terre Haute, was the first, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Gary Weinke died Saturday from COVID-19 complications and had last worked on March 29, the agency said.
A staff member at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis has also died, presumably from COVID-19, but the agency hasn’t released information about that employee.
Four Indiana prison inmates have died with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections, according to prison statistics. Three of those deaths have been at the Plainfield Correctional Facility near Indianapolis, and one at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Westville has nearly 170 confirmed COVID-19 infections among inmates and staffers, while Plainfield has almost 100. That makes up a majority of the 426 reported cases as of Monday among the 23 prison facilities included in the agency’s report.
Family and friends of inmates at WCF have complained about conditions inside the facility, which can house about 3,200 inmates, of whom 1,498 are under quarantine and 158 in isolation, according to IDOC.
Inmate advocates are planning a drive-by protest at the facility between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Convoy of Justice will have cars, with appropriate signage, driving around the facility to “bring light to the conditions prisoners in Westville are currently being forced to live and die in,” a statement from organizers said.
More details can be found at facebook.com/events/223923685542066/
One inmate and six staff members at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City are included in the total
Prisons are regarded as a high risk for spreading the coronavirus because inmates are held in close quarters.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and other advocates have pushed for the early release of some prisoners to lower prison populations. But Gov. Eric Holcomb has repeatedly said he doesn’t support such actions.
IDOC is, however, planning to move some older and at-risk patients to the Logansport Juvenile Intake and Diagnostics Facility, Logansport Mayor Chris Martin announced in a letter to residents.
He said the juveniles housed at the facility were moved to another location.
The IDOC emphasized that residents assigned to this facility are minimum to low-medium security inmates who have displayed compliance with prison rules and policies, Martin said. And none of the transferred inmates have displayed symptoms of being infected with COVID-19.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 15,961 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
That includes 192 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 215 in Porter County, 586 in St. Joseph County, 1,586 in Lake County, 29 in Jasper County, 15 in Starke County and 29 in Marshall County, according to ISDH.
The La Porte County Health Department reports of the 192 cases, 28 are in La Porte, 23 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 2 each in Union Mills and Trail Creek; and 1 each in Rolling Prairie and Mill Creek. It also reports 129 of the cases were at the Westville prison, and 1 at ISP.
A total of 844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, after 31 were added to Monday’s total, with another 88 probable deaths reported. The death count includes 5 each La Porte and Porter counties; 15 in St. Joseph, 70 in Lake, 5 in Newton, and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties.
Health officials also reported Monday that nearly 100 coronavirus deaths among those living at long-term care centers have been added to the state death toll in the past week.
That means at least 260 residents from 85 nursing homes or assisted living facilities have died, representing nearly a third of Indiana’s deaths.
Almost 72 percent of Indiana’s deaths have been among people ages 70 and older as elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes are among the most at-risk.
State health officials have stopped identifying nursing homes with outbreaks, despite complaints from relatives about a lack of communication about illnesses and deaths. State officials maintain those facilities face federal and state requirements to notify families.
“We believe it is the individual facilities that are best positioned to know what is going on in their location and communicate that to residents and their loved ones,” said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the state Family and Social Services Administration.
