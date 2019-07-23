La PORTE – Two people were airlifted to a hospital with injuries suffered in a building fire Monday night in La Porte.
About 8 p.m., the La Porte Fire Department was notified of structure fire in the area of McCullum and Rumley streets, according to a statement from the department.
The first fire crews arrived within four minutes and found a "working fire with a person trapped inside at 1306 Rumley St.," according to Fire Chief Andy Snyder.
They were able to knock down the main body of fire, find the victim and pull her out of the building, Snyder said. She was taken by La Porte County EMS to La Porte Hospital, and later taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Her condition was not known as of Tuesday morning.
A man in the building was able to escape on his own, then summoned a neighbor to evacuate an adjacent apartment and called 911, Snyder said. The man was taken to La Porte Hospital by ambulance and also transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital by air ambulance. His condition was also unknown as of Tuesday.
No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Snyder said.
La Porte firefighters were assisted by La Porte Police, La Porte County EMS, an Indiana State Fire Marshall's office investigator, NIPSCO, and the La Porte Street Department.
No further information was immediately available.
