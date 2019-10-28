Two La Porte schools achieve Gold Star status

La PORTE — Kesling Intermediate School and La Porte Middle School have once again been deemed Gold Star schools for their excellence in counseling. The Indiana Department of Education has announced that the two schools’ Gold Star awards have been renewed through the 2019-20 school year.
The Gold Star award is reserved for schools whose counseling and guidance programs are determined to maintain a standard of excellence. Gold Star schools must have raised student achievement and improved overall student success during the year the award is valid.
“We’re excited that our schools are associated with the Gold Star Award. We’ve been on a course over the last few years to guarantee all of our counseling services across the board,” said Mark Francesconi, superintendent of Schools for La Porte Community School Corp.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education, Steve Mannering gave insight on how the schools’ counseling programs are implemented to every student enrolled.
“At both the elementary level and the middle school we are working on is the Second Steps program. Second Steps deals with social and emotional learning. We are guaranteeing that everyone takes part in this program on a weekly basis,” Mannering said.
The Second Steps program is provided for all students from kindergarten to eighth grade. It is implemented through a 20-minute weekly class instructed by a guidance counselor. The class is designed to provide the students with tools to properly cope with social and emotional development. Counselors aim to teach students skills that strengthen their ability to learn, empathize, manage emotions and problem solve.
Francesconi attributes some of the schools’ success to a newly implemented program.
“Guiding All Kids, an emphasis of ours through a grant with the Lily Corporation, put us in the position to start really focusing on our counseling," Francesconi said. "At this point, we have a number of schools who have been nominated and confirmed for the award and we’re working toward getting all of our schools up to that standard.”
Mannering agreed, “one of our main goals this year is to work on getting the seven elementary schools that have not yet been Gold Star accredited to be awarded.”
Kesling Intermediate and La Porte Middle School will officially be awarded the Gold Star designation during the Indiana School Counselor Association fall conference in November.
