WANATAH – Two suspects are in custody after a bank in southern La Porte County was robbed Tuesday morning, leading to a lengthy police chase in Porter County.
About 10:52 a.m., the Horizon Bank at 113 W. First St. in Wanatah was robbed, according to Capt. Derek Allen of the La Porte County Sheriff's Department.
Several minutes later, the La Porte County E-911 Center received a dispatch that deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a vehicle that matched the description of the robbers' getaway vehicle, which was provided by a witness, Allen said in a statement.
The vehicle pursuit continued north along Ind. 49 before turning west onto U.S. 12, Allen said.
At 11:29 a.m., the vehicle pursuit ended along U.S. 12 in Porter County and one suspect was taken into custody, he said.
The second suspect, who had been in the vehicle prior to the pursuit beginning, was later taken into custody in the area of Ind. 49 and the Indiana Toll Road, where they apparently got out of the vehicle, he said.
No employees or customers of the bank suffered any injuries during the robbery. The identities of the suspects in custody and pending charges will be provided as more information becomes available, Allen said.
Detectives from the La Porte County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division are handling the case.
—From staff reports
