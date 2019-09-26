MICHIGAN CITY – A man has been arrested on drug charges after being found early Tuesday with two deceased people in a Michigan City motel room.
Jesse J. Brockman, 44, of Michigan City was arrested at the Michigan City Police Department following an investigation into the deaths, according to Michigan City Police Lt. Tim Richardson, a member of the La Porte County Drug Task Force. He has been charged with one felony count of dealing methamphetamine, and two misdemeanor counts of failure to report a dead body.
Michigan City Police officers were called about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to the ABC Motel in the 3900 block of Franklin Street, to check on the welfare of a 29-year old Michigan City man, a statement from the task force said.
While investigating, they looked through a window and saw what appeared to be a deceased individual inside the motel room, according to Richardson.
After the officers gained access to the room, they discovered three individuals in the room, two of whom were deceased, he said.
The dead were identified as 26-year-old Christina Rossetti, and 29-year-old Zachary Granzo, both of Michigan City. The third individual, Brockman, was taken to the Michigan City Police station for questioning.
Autopsies were conducted Tuesday, but a final report on cause and manner of death was awaiting results of toxicology tests, according to La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler.
"Members of the Drug Task Force were called in to lead the investigation into the deaths, and obtained a search warrant for the motel room," according to Richardson. "A search of the room led to the seizure of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. After an intense 16-hour long investigation, Brockman was arrested."
Magistrate John Link found probable cause to charge Brockman, who is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to court records. He was initially charged with maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance), but that charge was later dropped for the upgraded dealing charge, according to court records.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1 in La Porte County Superior Court 4 .
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible after autopsy results for the two victims is received, police said. No further information was being released Thursday as the investigation is ongoing, Richardson said.
Assisting at the scene and in the investigation were the Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, La Porte County Coroner’s Office, and La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office.
Richardson credited the work of the initial responding Shift 3 officers, MCPD evidence technician Det. Dave Cooney, and investigators from the Drug Task Force for their efforts at the scene.
"These efforts can hopefully begin to bring some closure to the families of these two victims with the arrest of Jesse Brockman," he said.
Richardson is the lead investigator on the case, and anyone with information on the incident should contact him at (219) 874-3221, ext. 1068.
—From staff reports
