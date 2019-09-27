La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrests of two subjects for Dealing Methamphetamine and other drug related criminal offenses.
On Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Wade Wallace was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program along the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90). Wallace was sitting stationary in the median monitoring westbound traffic. He observed a red Dodge Charger traveling westbound committing a traffic infraction. As the vehicle passed Wallace, he observed a second traffic infraction.
Several minutes later, Deputy Jake Pisowicz observed the same red Dodge Charger commit another traffic infraction along U.S. 20 in rural Springfield Township. A short time later, Wallace and Pisowicz initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of a business located at U.S. 20 and Ind. 39. As the traffic stop progressed, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia was located.
The driver was identified as Shane W. Evans, 23, Wanatah. Evans was arrested for Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (B-Misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (C-Misdemeanor). He remains in the La Porte County Jail and is being held on a $50,005 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.
The passenger was identified as Daniel Land, 46, La Porte. Land was arrested for Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe (Level 6 Felony), and Possession of Paraphernalia (C-Misdemeanor). Land remains in the La Porte County Jail and is being held without bond.
The DHE is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically. DHE, funded by federal monies and administered by HIDTA, allows additional deputies to work criminal interdiction enforcement.
