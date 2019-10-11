La PORTE — La Porte-based PEOPLE & SONGS is tuning up for their third hometown “Turn Up The Lights” event.
PEOPLE & SONGS will host the third annual “Turn Up The Lights - Live From La Porte” worship festival at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., from Friday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 19.
“It’s stunning to realize that what began here two years ago has quickly spread to various parts of the United States,” said Jennie Lee Riddle, founder of PEOPLE & SONGS and “Turn Up The Lights”.
Riddle said they recently hosted Texarkana’s second "Turn Up The Lights." El Paso’s first "Turn Up The Lights" was just weeks after the Walmart shooting.
“While we were there, the Odessa shooting happened. It was a sacred moment to behold El Paso praying over Odessa even in their own hurt,” Riddle said. “We watched peace replace sorrow, and hope rise. We saw God turn up the lights.”
La Porte’s 2-day festival begins with a Night of Worship on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The PEOPLE & SONGS Supergroup from around the country will lead worship, and attendees will participate in a live recording.
The second day, Saturday, Oct. 19, will feature individual performances and song stories by PEOPLE & SONGS artists: Crystal Yates, Kaden Slay, Melanie Tierce, Steven Musso, David Gentiles, May Angeles, Megan Thurman, Denita Gibbs, Joshua Sherman and Kevin Jones.
These live songwriter showcases will run from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Food trucks serving excellent BBQ will be available.
A highlight of the event will be the album release of “The Slays,” the debut from newly-married Kaden Slay and Melanie Tierce.
Recorded at Old Bear Records in New York, The Slays’ natural, organic vocal blend fits perfectly with the deep, probing lyrics of their worship songs, and the Americana/Southern-infused production.
The Saturday night finale is an opportunity to personally encounter God. PEOPLE & SONGS, local pastors, and ministry-minded friends and neighbors will be available to pray with anyone who has need.
The night will focus on God’s presence to comfort, heal, bring freedom, joy, peace, provision, refuge, strength and restoration.
Riddle said that next year they have seven "Turn Up The Lights" festivals planned across the nation.
“Look at what God is doing, and it started right here in La Porte,” Riddle said. “Those who follow us have watched the way the church in La Porte love one another. The way we unite to show the love of Jesus to the community has spurred other communities to rise in the same way.”
Ticket prices for the Friday night session and the Saturday individual performances session are $15 each. The Saturday Night of Ministry is free.
PEOPLE & SONGS is a community of church songwriters, artists and worship leaders united by the mission to strengthen the voice of the church.
Riddle and the group made La Porte’s Ruth Sabin Home, located at 1603 Michigan Ave., their residence in 2016. The 44-room mansion had been, for more than 125 years, a home for widows to live out the final years of their life in an independent setting.
The organization also operates a ministry store, Whole World of Good, located at 605 Michigan Ave., La Porte. The store offers creations or "Missionary Merch" that supports missionary organizations.
Tickets for “Turn Up The Lights” are available at the Whole World of Good store or online at turnupthelights.org.
More information about PEOPLE & SONGS can be found at peopleandsongs.com
—From staff reports
