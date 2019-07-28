La PORTE COUNTY — La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd knows that police officers are often first on the scene in life-threatening situations, and he wants to help assure more positive outcomes in such cases.
Boyd joined law enforcement officials from across the county on Tuesday at Franciscan Health Michigan City, where they met with organizers of the Bolt for the Heart Family 5K.
The sheriff praised the goal of the race – getting automatic external defibrillators into every squad car in the county.
“Our officers and deputies are often the closest first responders to calls for service for sudden cardiac arrest,” Boyd said. “AEDs will help enable us to save lives when seconds count. Having AEDs will give us the technology and ability to save more lives.”
And, he added, “We are also especially pleased that every dollar raised in La Porte County will stay locally to help us accomplish our goal.”
The statistics show just how important that goal can be.
The survival rate for a cardiac incident in which a bystander uses CPR, but not an AED, prior to the arrival of EMS, is about 9 percent, according to Bolt for the Heart. Give that bystander an AED, and the survival rate jumps to 38 percent.
To date, Bolt for the Heart and its partners have placed nearly 2,000 AEDs in police cars in Indiana, including all 465 Indiana State Police patrol vehicles.
Franciscan Health is co-sponsoring the event to help ensure that all police patrol cars in La Porte County are equipped with the devices.
The goal is to raise enough funds to purchase about 150 AEDs for police departments in Michigan City, La Porte, Westville, Long Beach Police, and Kingsford Heights; as well as the Purdue Northwest Police and sheriff’s department, Boyd said.
The inaugural event will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 8, in Washington Park.
“The eight law enforcement departments in La Porte County are partnering with Bolt for the Heart and Play for Jake in this event, where 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the goal of placing AEDs in area police cars,” the sheriff said.
At the launch event, organizers discussed ways to make the event a success.
“We are so excited to be partnering with Bolt for the Heart, with Play for Jake, with all the different law enforcement agencies throughout the county to make this a really neat experience for not only Michigan City, but also La Porte County,” said Abigale Kuchta, special events coordinator for the city.
Pierre Twer, president of Bolt for the Heart, thanked Michigan City Assistant Police Chief Royce Williams for taking the idea of the Bolt for the Heart 5K “to the next level” with approval from his entire department.
He also acknowledged the support of Franciscan Health and its role in heart screening and creating awareness on the front end.
“We’re excited about this event because it lines up with one of our core values, which is respect for life,” hospital president/CEO Dean Mazzoni said.
“We know that our police officers and our sheriffs are oftentimes the first to respond and be on the scene when medical attention is needed. The ability to initiate lifesaving care quickly can mean the difference between life and death.”
Boyd pointed out that La Porte County is the second largest in the state – with just over 614 square miles.
“At any given time, the approximately 20 police officers working outnumber the seven ambulances in the county, making AEDs a crucial tool for police officers,” he said. “Together, we are going to make a difference, and there’s no question that we will be saving lives.”
The founder of Play for Jake agreed.
“Being proactive is so important, instead of being reactive,” said Julie West Schroeder, who created the Play for Jake Foundation in honor of her son, Jake West, a La Porte High School junior who collapsed and died during football practice from an undetected heart condition.
The organization goes into area schools to provide free EKGs and echocardiograms to students who register.
“We see the changes that need to be made and we’re all coming together to do that,” she said.
Twer, a Michigan City native, emphasized three ways that community members can get involved:
• Always look for the AED in public spaces
• Register for the race and getting family and friends involved
• Speak to your employer about sponsoring an AED – for a donation of $1,295 – and have that support displayed in a sticker on the back window of the police vehicle.
“I’m really excited about the enthusiasm for this event,” Twer said. “I’ve often felt that Michigan City is a great opportunity for a big, large running event.”
Individual race entries are $30, which includes a shirt and medal for those who sign up during the early registration period. Groups and families who buy four registrations can get one free. A Play for Jake registration package for $99 includes a jacket, shirt, custom bib and Franciscan Health CT heart scan.
Online registration for the Bolt for the Heart Family 5K is available at boltfortheheart.com.
