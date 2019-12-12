PORTER COUNTY — A Gary man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly fleeing police and dragging a state trooper 15 feet with his car.
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Brian Runyon was on patrol on U.S. 30 near CR-750E when he observed a vehicle traveling west bound at 80 mph. The speed limit on U.S. 30 in that area is posted 55 mph. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, on U.S. 30 near the Porter/Lake County line.
As Runyon spoke with the driver, he smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana inside the vehicle. When asked for his identification, he failed to produce his driver's license and he was not the registered owner of the vehicle. Runyon asked the driver to exit the vehicle and the driver complied.
As the investigation continued inside Runyon's patrol car, the driver, identified as Darrell A. Loving, 30, of Gary, ran from Runyon's car and got back into the Malibu.
Runyon also exited his patrol car, ran after Loving and reached into the driver's seat to remove him from the vehicle. As he did so, Loving placed the vehicle into drive and sped off, dragging Runyon for about 15 feet before he was able to free himself from the vehicle.
As a result, Runyon fell into the westbound lane of U.S. 30. The vehicle continued to flee west towards Hobart. Runyon then returned to his patrol car and attempted to catch up to the suspect, but lost sight of the vehicle.
At about the same time, the Hobart Police Department was working an injury crash on U.S. 30 at Clay Street. This was about two miles west of Runyon's original traffic stop.
During their crash investigation, the suspect vehicle from Runyon's traffic stop drove through that crash scene at a high rate of speed, narrowly striking Hobart officers.
Hobart officers pursued the vehicle into Merrillville where the driver fled on foot and was taken into custody.
The suspect was transported from the scene to SouthLake Hospital in Merrillville due to injuries sustained in a crash prior to the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in Chicago for treatment.
Runyon received minor injuries and was able to complete his duty shift.
The following charges have been submitted for review to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office, who will make the final charging decision. These charges are separate from any charges that may be filed by the Hobart Police Department:
1) Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug - Level 2 Felony
2) Dealing in a Schedule I, II or III Controlled Substance (Heroin) - Level 2 Felony
3) Battery on Law Enforcement - Level 5 Felony
4) Resisting Law Enforcement - Level 6 Felony
5) Resisting Law Enforcement - Class A Misdemeanor
Agencies assisting in the incident also included the Hobart Police Department and the Merrillville Police Department.
