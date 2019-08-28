Treating addiction, on all fronts

La PORTE — Thanks to a merger between two area health care nonprofits, La Porte County is now home to a one-stop-shop for family medicine, mental health and substance abuse treatment services.
Earlier this summer, Frontline Foundations, which operates an addiction therapy clinic in downtown La Porte, merged with Portage-based NorthShore Health Centers. The combined Frontline/NorthShore facility now offers affordable medical and mental health services in addition to drug and alcohol rehabilitation its staff already provided.
"It's really unique in this community to be able to provide all these services, under one roof," said Allen Grecula, director of clinical services at the facility.
NorthShore's Lisa Nichols, a certified family and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, now sees patients out of the office four days a week. Her presence allows the facility to offer Medication-Assisted Treatment, a holistic approach to treating addiction that combines counseling and medical treatment, to its patients.
Often, those recovering from substance abuse also face problems stemming from physical or mental illness, Grecula said. For instance, some former addicts require treatment for HIV, which they contracted due to sharing needles when they still abused drugs.
Unfortunately, access to medical or mental health care is often a challenge for recovering addicts, especially those living in poverty. On top of having to wait upward of six months for mental health services, many caregivers refer patients to clinics outside the county.
"For some, places like South Bend or Valparaiso might as well be a different country," said Tricia Hall, director of marketing and patient relations with NorthShore.
In addition to the expanded services in La Porte, Frontline drug counselors will soon see clients at NorthShore's Lake Station medical clinic, Hall said.
As a federally qualified community health clinic, patients at the La Porte clinic can now pay services on a sliding scale, based on their level of income and insurance. Staff will also help uninsured clients find a coverage plan that works best for them.
Despite the changes, Frontline will continue to offer its same unique addiction treatment program, which incorporates both evidence-based and faith-based principles. Patients participate in both individual and group therapy sessions that combine art, music and even cooking, Grecula said.
Frontline, which also offers services out of its office in Chesterton, began working with NorthShore around two years ago, Grecula said. The partnership was born out of Frontline's desire to provide patients with Vivitrol, a drug that helps treat opioid and alcohol dependence, Grecula said.
Seeing a chance to combine their agency's respective strengths, the leadership of both health care nonprofits merged the two entities this year. By joining forces, both can expand access to medical and addiction treatment in Northwest Indiana, Hall said.
"Looking at the needs of their clients and the needs of our patients, this collaboration just made sense," she said. "It allows us both to do more together."
The fact that both Frontline and NorthShore share a similar mission and history only strengthens the partnership, Hall said.
Amber Hicks and Grecula, her son, founded Frontline Foundations in 2007. Hicks, a veteran of the nonprofit sector, started the agency in Chesterton to fight the scourge of overdose deaths that plagued her community, Grecula said.
In 2015, with the assistance of then-Mayor Blair Milo and others in the community, the foundation expanded to La Porte, opening an office located across from the courthouse on Michigan Avenue. In 2018, the nonprofit moved into its current clinic on Lincoln Way, which offers more than twice the space of its previous facility.
Similar to Hicks, Jan Wilson created NorthShore Health Centers 21 years ago to address a health care crisis in her hometown.
Wilson, who served as head nurse with Portage Township Schools at the time, was inspired to act after seeing how many children in the district missed school due to illness. Discovering many of these students' parents lacked health insurance, she created a clinic inside the high school that offered low-cost, quality care.
Today, in addition to the Portage High School health center, NorthShore also operates medical and dental offices out of Chesterton, Hammond, Merrillville and Lake Station.
The Frontline/NorthShore La Porte office is located at 714 Lincoln Way, La Porte. Those interested in learning more can call (219) 728-1638 or visit frontlinefoundations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.